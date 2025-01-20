Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20)
Two of the worst teams in the NBA will battle things out on Monday night as the New Orleans Pelicans host the Utah Jazz.
New Orleans enters this game on a three-game winning streak, pushing it ahead of the Jazz in the standings. Utah, who is down several rotation players including Lauri Markkanen on Monday, has just 10 wins this season and has dropped each of its last two games.
With Zion Williamson (questionable tonight) back in the lineup for the Pelicans in recent weeks, New Orleans is starting to turn the corner in an already lost season. Oddsmakers are buying the Pelicans tonight against the banged-up Jazz, setting them as double-digit favorites on Monday.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, best prop bets, and my prediction for this matchup on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +11 (-105)
- Pelicans -11 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +455
- Pelicans: -625
Total
- 232 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Jazz record: 10-30
- Pelicans record: 11-32
Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Johnny Juzang – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – available
Pelicans Injury Report
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Zion Williamson – questionable
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – probable
- Antonio Reeves – out
Jazz vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Keyonte George OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is going to be one of the few usual rotation players in action against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Utah has already ruled out Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Johnny Juzang, and Collin Sexton for this matchup.
So, George should get all of the shots he can handle against a Pelicans defense that is just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.
George has exactly 26 points in back-to-back games, attempting 22 and 20 shots in those matchups. He should see similar usage tonight with the Jazz lacking any proven scoring options on offense.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dejounte Murray UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
It’s been a rough shooting season for Murray (38.6 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3), so I’m fading him against Utah on Monday.
While the Jazz allow the third-most 3-pointers per game in the NBA, they’ve actually defended the 3-ball well, ranking 11th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage. That isn’t a welcome sign for Murray, who is barely above 30.0 percent from deep on the season.
On top of that, the star guard only has three or more made shots from beyond the arc in five of his 26 games in the 2024-25 campaign. He’s an easy fade on Monday night.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
I may come to regret this bet since it’s a rather ugly one, but I think the Jazz can cover in this matchup.
Utah has been a much better team on the road (13-9 against the spread, 7-15 straight up) than at home in the 2024-25 campaign, and the Pelicans are still without Brandon Ingram and could end up missing Williamson as well on Monday.
The Pelicans are 4-3 against the spread when favored at home, but trusting the No. 27 defense and No. 28 net-rated team to win by 12 or more is too much for me.
The Pelicans did beat the Jazz by 13 on Friday, but New Orleans made 22-of-50 shots from beyond the arc in that game. Overall this season, the Pelicans are just 24th in made 3s per game and 3-point percentage, so I’m expecting them to take a step back there.
As for the Jazz, they didn’t shoot the 3-bal well on Friday but still finished 50 percent from the field. That’s where the main concern is, as the Pelicans allow over 117 points per game this season.
Even without several rotation players, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Jazz keep this game within double digits.
Pick: Jazz +11 (-105)
