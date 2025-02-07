Jazz vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 7
The Utah Jazz were active in helping facilitate trades at this year’s deadline, and they upset the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday just to play spoiler after Golden State added Jimmy Butler shortly before the game.
On Friday, the Jazz hit the road to play a reeling Phoenix Suns team that did not land Butler – or trade Kevin Durant – at the deadline. Phoenix was blown out on Wednesday by the Oklahoma City Thunder, continuing a rough stretch in games that Durant has missed (1-10 straight up this season).
The Suns have the worst against the spread record in the NBA, but can they cover against the worst team in the West?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +7.5 (-110)
- Suns -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +250
- Suns: -310
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 12-37
- Suns record: 25-25
Jazz vs. Suns Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- PJ Tucker – out (trade pending)
- Cody Williams – questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Kevin Durant – questionable
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- Jusuf Nurkic – out (trade pending)
- Ryan Dunn – probable
Jazz vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-110)
Phoenix ranks just 21st in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Kessler had a big game on the glass his last time out against the Suns, pulling down 13 boards.
The young big man has cleared 11.5 rebounds in 16 of 26 games since the start of Dcember, averaging 12.3 rebounds per game over that stretch. He's a solid bet after an 18-rebound showing on Wednesday against Golden State.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bradley Beal UNDER 4.5 Assists (-154)
Since moving to the bench, Bradley Beal has seen his role decrease in the Suns' offense.
In the 2024-25 season, he's averaging just 3.4 assists per game, yet he's set at 4.5 dimes on Friday night. Beal has failed to clear 4.5 assists in nine of his last 12 games. Even though Utah has one of the worst defenses in the NBA, this number is a little high for my liking -- especially if Durant ends up suiting up tonight.
Jazz vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Durant’s status is going to matter a ton in this matchup, as the Suns are just 1-10 in the 11 games that he’s missed this season.
Even if KD plays, I’m not sold on laying the points with a Phoenix team that is just 20th in offensive rating and 16th in net rating over its last 10 games. The Suns are one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread as home favorites, covering in just four games (4-14-1) this season.
On top of that, Utah has actually been better on the road this season – even though it’s one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Jazz are 15-11 against the spread as road dogs and have two more outright wins than they do at home.
Utah should have Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and John Collins active in this game, and I think it can give Phoenix problems in the frontcourt – especially if KD sits.
I’ll take the points in this Western Conference matchup.
Pick: Jazz +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.