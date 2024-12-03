Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Oklahoma City Thunder need a win on Tuesday to keep themselves alive in the mix for the NBA Cup knockout stage.
OKC is 2-1 in NBA Cup play, and the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will face each other (both are 2-1) in the other West Group B matchup on Tuesday.
So a win – by enough points – could lead to OKC winning the group.
Shai Gilgoues-Alexander and company are currently favored by 13.5 points in their first matchup of the season with the four-win Utah Jazz.
Utah is coming off a tough one-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and it is 0-3 in NBA Cup Group Play so far this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for
Tuesday’s game.
Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +14.5 (-110)
- Thunder -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +675
- Thunder: -1050
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 4-16
- Thunder record: 15-5
Jazz vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Kyle Filipowski – out
- Taylor Hendrick – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Cody Williams – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Alex Caruso – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Jazz vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
- John Collins OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
This is a great matchup for Jazz big man John Collins, as Oklahoma City ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
While Isaiah Hartenstein is back for the Thunder, I still think Collins will have a big game on the glass. He’s picked up at least nine boards in five straight games.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein is having the best possible start since returning from a fractured hand.
Here’s a breakdown of his five games with OKC this season:
- vs. POR: 13 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists – 30 PRA
- @ SAC: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists – 33 PRA
- @ GSW: 14 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists – 31 PRA
- @ LAL: 11 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists – 34 PRA
- @ HOU: 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists – 36 PRA
As long as oddsmakers keep setting this number in the mid-20s, Hartenstein is a must bet.
Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Usually, I’m not sold on laying double-digit points with a team in an NBA Cup game since point differential matters, but it really only matters for OKC in this game.
So, don’t be shocked if the Thunder keep their stars in this game and try to run up the score to put themselves in the best spot to advance to the knockout round.
OKC enters this game No. 1 in the NBA in net rating, No. 1 in defensive rating and No. 11 in offensive rating. Utah? Well, it ranks 26th in offense, 28th in defense and 28th in net rating this season – hence the 4-16 record.
These teams have over a 19-point differential when it comes to their respective net ratings this season.
The Jazz are 5-4 against the spread as road dogs this season, which could be a concern in this matchup, but I expect OKC to go all out for the chance to advance in the NBA Cup.
Pick: Thunder -13.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
