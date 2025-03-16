Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won seven games in a row, and both they and the Golden State Warriors are making serious pushes for a top six seed in the Western Conference.
On Sunday, Minnesota is a massive favorite at home against a tanking Utah Jazz team that won’t have Jordan Clarkson, John Collins or Keyonte George in action in this matchup.
The Jazz, who have dropped eight games in a row, beat the Timberwolves when these teams played back on Feb. 28, but Anthony Edwards (suspension) missed that game.
Can Minnesota get revenge on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +13.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +600
- Timberwolves: -900
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network North, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 15-52
- Timberwolves record: 39-29
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Keyonte George – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Jaden Springer – questionable
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Leonard Miller – out
- Mike Conley – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
The last time he played the Jazz, Edwards dropped a smooth 36 points, and he’s scored 28 or more points in four of his seven games in the month of March.
We know the usage will be there for Edwards, as he’s averaging 20.4 shots and 10.0 3-point attempts per game in the 2024-25 season. Utah is one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 29th in defensive rating.
Edwards enters this matchup averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
There are a couple of key trends to know before betting on this game:
- Minnesota is just 9-19 against the spread when favored at home this season.
- Utah is 19-15 against the spread as a road underdogs in the 2024-25 season.
- The Jazz have lost just one game this month by double digits despite losing eight in a row.
The Jazz are being forced to play some of their veterans after getting fined by the NBA for intentionally sitting Lauri Markkanen and others. Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler will be active for this game, raising Utah’s ceiling in a big way in this matchup.
While the Wolves are the far better team (fourth in net rating over their last 10 games), Minnesota has not been able to cover the number at home.
With this spread all the way up at 13.5, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Utah keep this close enough to cover on Sunday.
Pick: Jazz +13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
