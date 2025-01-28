Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 28
The Golden State Warriors are 1.5 games out of the No. 10 seed (the final play-in tournament spot) in the Western Conference heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz – the worst team in the West.
Utah has just 10 wins on the season and enters this game on a six-game losing streak after losing by 15 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Jazz are fully in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and oddsmakers are expecting them to get blown out on Tuesday night.
Golden State is set as a 12-point favorite in this matchup even though Draymond Green (calf) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) have both been ruled out.
While the Warriors have been awful since starting the season 12-3 (they’re just 10-20 in their last 30 games), this appears to be a perfect spot for them to get back in the win column.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Jazz vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +12 (-112)
- Warriors -12 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +490
- Warriors: -675
Total
- 229 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 10-34
- Warriors record: 22-23
Jazz vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Jazz vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- John Collins OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
Utah Jazz big man John Collins was upgraded to questionable on Monday night against Milwaukee – although he was eventually ruled out.
If the veteran big man plays on Tuesday, he may be undervalued in his points and rebounds prop against a Golden State team that lacks size in the frontcourt.
This season, Collins is averaging 18.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and he’s cleared 23.5 points and rebounds in eight of his last 11 games. While Collins has sat out a lot over the last month or so, he’s put up 24 points and nine boards and 22 points and 12 boards in his last two times on the floor.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dennis Schroder OVER 10.5 Points (-120)
The Warriors have moved Dennis Schroder to the bench for their last three games, and he’s scored just seven, 11 and 10 points in those matchups. Overall as a Warrior, the veteran guard is averaging 10.4 points on 10.5 shots per game – shooting just 36.8 percent from the field.
While those numbers aren’t great, I do want to highlight the usage. Schroder has 11 or more points in six of his last nine games for Golden State, and he’s taken double-digit shot attempts in seven of his last 10.
While Schroder hasn’t been efficient, it’s hard not to consider the OVER for him here if he’s going to take 10 or more shots.
Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, both of these teams are in the bottom 10 of the NBA in net rating, yet oddsmakers believe Golden State is the far superior team in this matchup.
I’m not exactly buying it – especially if the Jazz have players like Walker Kessler and Collins back in action after they sat out on Monday.
The Warriors are just 7-10 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and they’ve slipped to just 15th overall in net rating and 18th in offensive rating this season. No matter how you feel about Kuminga’s game, the Warriors could use his scoring punch right now around Steph Curry.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are an impressive 15-10 against the spread as road underdogs in the 2024-25 campaign. While Utah suffered a double-digit loss to the Bucks on Monday, the Warriors are a significantly worse team than Milwaukee.
Since Dec. 23, the Warriors have covered the spread just five times in 18 games. I cannot trust them as a major favorite on Tuesday.
Pick: Jazz +12 (-112)
