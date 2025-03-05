Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
Two of the NBA’s worst teams face off on Wednesday night, as the Washington Wizards host the Utah Jazz.
These two squads are both in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, although the league’s draft lottery will ultimately determine where that pick goes.
Washington was blown out by the Miami Heat on Monday night, and it’s just 2-8 in its last 10 games heading into this matchup.
Utah, which has been quick to rest veterans down the stretch of this season, has dropped back-to-back games and only has seven road wins all season.
Which team should bettors consider wagering on in this matchup?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this game on March 5.
Jazz vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +4 (-110)
- Wizards -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +145
- Wizards: -175
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. eST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, MNMT
- Jazz record: 15-46
- Wizards record: 11-49
Jazz vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Elija Harkless – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Jaden Springer – questionable
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- Richaun Holmes – questionable
- Colby Jones – out
- JT Thor – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
Jazz vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
As of this writing, there had been no prop lines released for this game, so instead I provided a suggestion based on recent player performance.
With so many injuries on the Utah side, I omitted a prop for the Jazz in this matchup.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alex Sarr UNDER Rebounds
Even with several bigs out for the Jazz, I’m not buying No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr in this matchup.
This season, Sarr is averaging just 6.5 rebounds per game, and since returning from injury he’s played no more than 26 minutes in either of his matchups. On top of that, the big man has grabbed just three and four rebounds in those games.
The Jazz have been tough on the glass all season, ranking 12th in rebounding percentage and eighth in opponent rebounds per game.
Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
These two teams both rank in the bottom 10 in the NBA in offensive rating this season, and now the Jazz are sitting five of their best rotation players.
While neither of these teams has played well on the defensive end either, it’s hard to trust them in this spot with a lack of proven scorers on the floor.
Plus, five of Washington’s last six games have fallen way short of this number. The Jazz are going to be relying on a lot of young, unproven players in this matchup, and I’m not sold on either side scoring enough to clear this line.
The UNDER has also hit in half of Washington’s games in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: UNDER 233.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
