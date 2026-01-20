Jessica Pegula vs. McCartney Kessler Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

Jessica Pegula entered the Australian Open as the No.6-ranked women's tennis player in the world, and she made quick work of Anastasia Zakharova in the opening round, beating her 6-2, 6-1. She'll face McCartney Kessler in the second round, who also won in straight sets in the first round, beating Emiliana Arango.

Pegula and Kessler will now face each other in the second round, which is an interesting storyline as the two competitors also serve as doubles partners. The two will compete beside each other on Tuesday in a doubles match, and then face each other the next day in a singles match.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this second round matchup between teammates.

Jessica Pegula vs. McCartney Kessler Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jessica Pegula -399

McCartney Kessler +298

Total

OVER 20.5 Games (-115)

UNDER 20.5 Games (-130)

Jessica Pegula vs. McCartney Kessler How to Watch

Date: January 22

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Jessica Pegula vs. McCartney Kessler: History and How They Got Here

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula has always had success at the Australian Open, but she hasn't had that extra push to get her over the hump. She has made it to the quarterfinals three separate times, but has yet to make it to the semifinals. She has a 71% match win rate at this tournament, the second best of the four Grand Slams.

She cruised past Anastasia Zakharova in the opening round, which could be a good sign of the form she's in heading into this tournament.

McCartney Kessler

McCartney Kessler is looking to make a step forward in her improvement this year. The 26-year-old made it past the qualifying round at all four Grand Slams last year for the first time in her career, but she only got past the first round at the U.S. Open. Now, she has got to the second round for the first time at the Australian Open. Pulling off the upset over Pegula and making it to the third round would be a milestone achievement in her young career.

She defeated Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round.

Jessica Pegula vs. McCartney Kessler Prediction and Best Bet

Pegula and Kessler have faced each other in singles action once in their career at the ATX Open last March, with Pegula winning in straight sets.

It's going to be hard to bet against Pegula as she seems to be in peak form ahead of this week's tournament. She made it to the semifinals at the Brisbane International earlier this month and made it to the final at the Voyah Wuhan Open back in October.

Kessler is taking a step in the right direction in her development, but she's in over her head against her doubles partner in the second round.

Pick: Jessica Pegula -5.5 games (+110) via DraftKings

