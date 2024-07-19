Jets 2024 Playoffs Odds: Oddsmakers Counting on Healthy Aaron Rodgers to Get New York to Postseason
The Jets had lofty expectations in 2023, but had everything turn on its head on the first drive of the season when superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.
This season, with even more reinforcements around a fully healthy Rodgers, the Jets are expected to be a likely postseason team and one that will be in the discussion for a Super Bowl title.
The Jets defense is set to be elite on the defensive side of the ball, and while its a year later than expected, the offense is primed to be the best Gang Green O in decades.
Can Rodgers and co. get the Jets back to the postseason? Oddsmakers are preparing for it. Here’s the team’s odds to make the postseason from FanDuel Sportsbook
New York Jets Odds to Make Playoffs
- Yes: -178
- No: +144
Jets Lofty Goals Equal Short Odds to Make Postseason
With Rodgers at quarterback, its always postseason (and beyond) or bust, and this season is no different for the Jets, who also pounced on a lost season due to injury to fortify its offensive line by selecting Olu Fashanu early in the first round.
Oddsmakers have given the Jets an implied probability of 64% this season.
Robert Saleh has groomed a stout defense and is now hoping Rodgers is the missing piece to a Super Bowl ready offense.
While New York should be talented enough to beat any team in the NFL, the team must navigate a difficult division with two postseason teams from last season in the Bills and Dolphins as well as other elite teams in the AFC, including but not limited to the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs and the entire AFC North.
While the Jets get a third place schedule, the team does face two division winners from last season in the 49ers and Texans in addition to Buffalo and Miami twice, making for a tricky schedule.
The key will be to keep Rodgers on the field, but with him set to be ready for Week 1, the Jets are viewed as a very likely playoff team.
