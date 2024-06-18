Jets 2024 Win Total Projection (Healthy Aaron Rodgers Raises Expectations for Gang Green)
The New York Jets will hope for better injury luck this season.
The Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers last season in hopes of solving its decade-long quarterback issue, but the team lost the superstar quarterback to a ruptured Achilles tendon on the first drive of the 2023 season. However, Rodgers is expected to be good to go for Week 1 of the 2024 season, which comes with heightened expectations.
Despite playing in the tougher conference of the two in the NFL, and in arguably the toughest division in the entire league, the Jets have a lofty win total that implies the team will win double-digit games.
Here is FanDuel Sportsbook regular season win total for the New York Jets in 2024.
Jets Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
- 9.5 (Over -162/Under +132)
Jets Enter Season with High Expectations
The Jets are viewed as having an implied probability of 61.8% to win at least 10 games in 2024.
New York won only seven games last season, but given the fact that the team didn’t have its MVP-caliber quarterback for essentially the entire season, that should be seen as a success.
Gang Green has built a stout defense under head coach Robert Saleh, and the hope is that the team can cash in on a young skill position group around a legitimate quarterback that has Super Bowl winning pedigree. Can it all come together?
New York will have to deal with two games against playoff-contending teams in the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins but will face a third-place schedule overall this season.
Outside of the two AFC East foes, the Jets play four teams that made the postseason last season, two of which were wild card teams, in the Rams, at the Steelers, as well as division winners Texans and at the 49ers.
The schedule is far from easy given the state of the AFC East, but the Jets are viewed as a legitimate contender in the conference with the expectation that Rodgers is all systems go by Week 1.
