Jets Super Bowl Odds Unchanged After Firing Robert Saleh
The New York Jets reportedly fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday.
Saleh, who has been with the Jets since the 2021 season, saw his team get out to a 2-3 start in the 2024 season, struggling mightily on offense in the last two weeks.
New York reportedly named Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach to replace Saleh.
Even though the Jets came into the 2024 campaign with playoff and Super Bowl expectations, they haven't looked like a playoff team yet.
Following the move to fire Saleh, the Jets are +3000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook -- the same odds they had on Monday following their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
New York has the 11th-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons.
The move to fire Saleh comes with him having one year left on his contract. During his time in New York, Saleh compiled a 20-36 record, failing to lead the Jets to playoff in any season. New York was 7-10 in each of the last two seasons under Saleh and never finished with a record above .500 during his tenure.
Now, the Jets will look to move forward to salvage what is left of the 2024 season. With Rodgers aging, the Jets don't have much room for error if they want to win a Super Bowl in the next season or two.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.