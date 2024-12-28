Jets vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in the penultimate week of the NFL regular season.
Josh Allen and the Bills are likely locked into the No. 2 spot in the AFC. The No. 1 seed is now out of their grasp with the Chiefs beating the Steelers on Christmas Day, but the Bills still need one more win to hold off the Ravens from catching them for the No. 2 seed.
So, how do we take advantage of this matchup in the player prop market? That's the question I'm here to answer.
Jets vs. Bills Player Prop Bets
- Josh Allen UNDER 215.5 Pass Yards (-117)
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 215.5 Pass Yards (-117)
- Ty Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+625)
Josh Allen UNDER 215.5 Pass Yards (-117)
If the Bills find themselves with the lead in the second half, expect them to gear their offense down by running the football and ending the game as quickly as possible. If that happens, that'll likely lead to Allen not only throwing the ball less, but we could see him sidelined in the fourth quarter to give him rest.
If we follow that logic, taking the UNDER on his pass yards total seems like the correct move.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 215.5 Pass Yards (-117)
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have long been eliminated, but he's been playing his best football of the season in recent weeks. Whether it's because he's starting to feel more healthy or his starting to get some chemistry in the Jets offense, he has thrown for over 250 yards in three straight starts.
Considering the Bills are 27th in opponent dropback EPA, they're going to be ripe for the taking for Rodgers on Sunday. He could have a big game.
Ty Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+625)
If the Bills stick to the run game and begin to rest their starters in the second half, Ty Johnson could be primed to find the end zone. He already has four touchdowns on the season so it wouldn't be unheard of for him to score a touchdown even if the game remains close.
