Jets vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Trust Bills vs. Futile Jets)
The Bills and Jets meet on Sunday in Week 17 action as the Bills try to further its standing in the AFC while the Jets are trying to find some bright spot in an otherwise lost season.
MVP favorite Josh Allen is in need of a bit more work to lock up his first award with Lamar Jackson on his heels but will face a poor Jets defense in hopes of securing the victory as the Bills seek postseason momentum.
Buffalo is a considerable home favorite, but after failing to cash in as a big chalk against the Patriots, are the Bills overrated this weekend?
Here’s the updated odds as well as our final score prediction.
Jets vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets: +9.5 (-110)
- Bills -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets: +370
- Bills: -480
Total: 47.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jets vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
The Jets are merely playing out the rest of the season in what has been a disastrous one for the franchise.
Meanwhile, the team will face a buzzsaw in the Bills in what is shaping up to be a massive mismatch between the two.
Here’s what our betting expert Iain MacMillan had to say for this one in his weekly column, “Road to 272.”
We're keeping the handicap for this game as straightforward as possible. This is a matchup between the best offense in EPA per play and the worst defense in opponent EPA per play since Week 10. You won't find a more hot offense and you also won't find a more cold defense.
The Bills can attack teams both on the ground and through the air and the Jets can't defend either, leaving Buffalo with plenty of options to rack up points on the scoreboard.
The Jets have been a bettors nightmare all season, 5-10 against the spread and 1-4 as an underdog. The team won’t cover again.
Final Score Prediction Bills 27, Jets 13
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.