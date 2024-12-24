Jets vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Buffalo Bills are still in play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC – depending upon the result of the Christmas Day matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs – heading into their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.
The Jets lost again in Week 16, and they can only play spoiler when it comes to the playoff race over the final two weeks of the regular season.
Buffalo pulled out a close win over the New England Patriots in Week 16, moving to 12-3 on the season, but quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was banged up in the process.
Can Buffalo pick up another win and potentially lock up a top-two seed in the AFC?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this AFC East battle.
Jets vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets +9.5 (-105)
- Bills -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets: +390
- Bills: -520
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 4-11
- Bills record: 12-3
Jets vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The Jets are just 5-10 against the spread this season.
- The Bills are 9-6 against the spread in 2024.
- The Bills are 4-3 against the spread as home favorites this season.
- The Jets are 1-1 ATS as road underdogs in 2024.
- The OVER is 9-6 in Buffalo’s 15 games in 2024.
- The OVER is 8-6-1 in the Jets’ 15 games this season.
Jets vs. Bills Injury Report
Jets Injury Report
- Quinnen Williams – questionable
- Michael Carter II – questionable
- Sauce Gardner – questionable
- Tony Adams – questionable
- Olu Fashanu – questionable
Bills Injury Report
- Josh Allen – questionable
- Baylon Spector – questionable
- Matt Milano – questionable
- Rasul Douglas – questionable
- Taylor Rapp – questionable
- Damar Hamlin – questionable
- Curtis Samuel – questionable
Jets vs. Bills Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Davante Adams: The veteran wideout has really come on as of late, catching a touchdown in four straight games. Over that four-game stretch, Adams has 30 receptions for 441 yards and has been targeted at least 11 times in every game.
Buffalo Bills
James Cook: Cook scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 16, rushing for 100 yards on 11 carries and catching three passes for 26 yards and a score as well. He should have a good chance to find the end zone again on Sunday against a Jets team that has allowed 19 rushing touchdowns this season.
Jets vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
The Jets have been awful against the spread all season long, but their offense has shown some signs of life at points in recent weeks against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.
While Buffalo is 12-3 and one of the best teams in the NFL, it has gotten torched a bit on defense in three straight games against the Los Angeles Rams (44 points allowed), Detroit Lions (42 points allowed) and Patriots (21 points allowed).
I think Aaron Rodgers and the Jets may be able to find some success against this secondary which has now given up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL.
Plus, if Allen is truly banged up, Buffalo may want to limit his usage on the ground in this one – especially if KC locks up the No. 1 seed earlier in the week.
Take New York to cover in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Jets +9.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
