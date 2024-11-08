Jets vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (New York Will Grab Second Straight Win)
The New York Jets are desperately trying to get back into the mix for a spot in the NFL Playoffs. A 3-6 record through the first nine weeks isn't where they wanted to bet at this point of the season, but their postseason hopes aren't dashed quite yet.
A win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 would be a significant step in the right direction. The Cardinals lead the NFC West at 5-4, but with both the Rams and 49ers behind them at 4-4, they need to keep winning games to hold on to that spot.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Jets vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jets -1 (-102)
- Cardinals +1 (-118)
Moneyline
- Jets -112
- Cardinals -108
Total
- OVER 46 (-112)
- UNDER 46 (-105)
The Cardinals opened as 1-point favorites but the line has since flipped and now the Jets are set as the 1-point favorite. The total has remained steady at 46.
Jets vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Jets to post a second-straight win.
I bet on the Jets against the Texans last week because I felt they were a lot better than their record indicates and I still believe that this week when they take on the Cardinals, a team that's in a huge "sell high" spot.
The Cardinals are all offense, no defense. Their defense still ranks 28th in the league in opponent EPA per play, a glaring weakness for them.
Meanwhile, the Jets' secondary remains one of the best in the league, leading the NFL in opponent dropback success rate and third in opponent yards per pass attempt. If the Jets can move the ball offensively while slowing down the Cardinals' pass attack, it's going to be hard for Arizona to win this game.
When it comes to the total in this game, I lean toward the UNDER. The Jets offense isn't built to put up huge scores, averaging only 19.0 points per game. They win based on their defense and if they win again in Week 10, it'll be a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Jets 24, Cardinals 16
