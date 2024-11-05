Jets vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10 (Arizona Stays Hot)
The New York Jets kept their season alive in Week 9, beating the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football behind a big game from Garrett Wilson.
Now, New York heads on the road in a pick’em scenario against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals (5-4).
Arizona has won three games in a row, and Kyler Murray and company have a serious chance to make the playoffs in an NFC West that seems completely up for grabs with the three other teams sitting at 4-4 or worse through nine weeks.
Meanwhile, the Jets are the No. 10 seed in the AFC and currently have a 27 percent chance to make the playoffs – according to NFL.com. Still, they’re at +300 (an implied probability of 25 percent) to make the postseason in the latest odds.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players and my best bet for this Sunday afternoon matchup.
Jets vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets +1 (-115)
- Cardinals -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jets: -108
- Cardinals: -112
Total
- 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 10
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 3-6
- Cardinals record: 5-4
Jets vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Jets are 3-6 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 6-3 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 3-2 against the spread at home in the 2024 season.
- The Jets are 1-3 against the spread on the road in the 2024 season.
- The OVER is 4-4-1 in each of these team’s games this season.
Jets vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Jake Hanson – questionable
- Michael Carter II – questionable
- John Simpson – questionable
- CJ Mosley – questionable
- Alijah Vera-Tucker – questionable
- Tony Adams – questionable
- Ashtyn Davis – questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- DeeJay Dallas – questionable
- Sean Murphy-Bunting – questionable
- Darius Robinson – questionable
- Naquan Jones – questionable
Jets vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Garrett Wilson: Over the last two weeks, Garrett Wilson has been on fire for the Jets, catching 14 passes for 203 yards and two scores, reeling in nine of his 10 targets in the win over the Houston Texans in Week 9. Could Wilson be on the verge of a breakout with so much attention also being given to Davante Adams on offense?
Arizona Cardinals
James Conner: James Conner didn’t find the end zone in Week 9 despite Arizona rushing for three scores, but he did clear 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. The veteran running back is averaging 4.52 yards per carry and has four rushing scores on the season. He should thrive against a Jets team that has given up 4.3 yards per carry and 11 rushing scores in 2024.
Jets vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Somehow, the Jets have given up the fewest yards per play in the NFL so far this season (4.6), but they have just three wins thanks to some unfortunate play offensively.
Even though New York appears to be gaining some momentum – especially in the betting market as a one-point dog – I can’t back it in this scenario given how bad the Jets have been on the road this season.
New York is just 1-3 against the spread on the road, losing by three to the New England Patriots, 22 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, six to the Minnesota Vikings (in London) and 13 to the San Francisco 49ers.
Arizona may not scream “playoff contender,” but the Cardinals have top-10 offense in terms of yards per play, and they’ve held two of their last three opponents to 15 points or less.
One good week of Aaron Rodgers is not enough for me to get back on the train for the Jets, especially at this price.
Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
