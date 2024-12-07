Jets vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14
An AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets is on tap for NFL Week 14 action. The Jets' playoff hopes are dead, but the Dolphins still have a chance to get into the postseason, but one more loss would all but eliminate them.
I have three player props locked in for this divisional showdown. Let's dive into them.
Jets vs. Dolphins Player Prop Bets
- Braelon Allen UNDER 52.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- Tyler Conklin OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown (+195)
Braelon Allen UNDER 52.5 Rush Yards
With Breece Hall doubtful for Sunday's game, the bulk of the carries will be handled by Braelon Allen. Unfortunately, Allen hasn't been the most effective back when he has gotten in the game this season. He is averaging a measly 3.6 yards per carry, not near good enough for at the NFL level.
Additionally, if the Dolphins get out to an early lead, as the 6-point spread indicates is possible, New York will have to turn to the passing game, limiting Allen's carries as the game progresses.
Tyler Conklin OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards
The Miami Dolphins have given up 105 targets to tight ends this season, the second most in the NFL behind the Broncos. They've also allowed 72 receptions on those 105 targets for 698 yards. It's clear they do a sub-par job of defending opposing tight ends.
Tyler Conklin comes into the game off a 32-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks. If that continues this week, he may soar over his 17.5-yard total for Sunday's game.
Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown
Jonnu Smith has become a significant weapon in the Dolphins offense. He has seen double-digit targets in two straight games and has scored three touchdowns in their last three games. Despite that, the betting market is still treating him like a secondary option in the passing game. That leaves plenty of value on him to score at almost 2-1 odds.
