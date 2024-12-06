Jets vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Fade New York on Road)
Can the Miami Dolphins close out the season strong to make the playoffs?
Miami was blown out on Thanksgiving by the Green Bay Packers, falling to 5-7 on the season, which puts the team in jeopardy of missing the playoffs in the 2024 season.
Miami had won three games in a row before that loss, and it’ll look to bounce back at home where it is 3-3 on the season. The Dolphins host the 3-9 New York Jets in Week 14, and New York is coming off a brutal loss against the Seattle Seahawks where it blew a big lead to lose in the final minutes.
Aaron Rodgers will remain at quarterback for the Jets, who are just 1-5 on the road this season, but it doesn’t look like this team has any hope left with the playoffs essentially out of reach.
Miami is favored in this game, but can we trust Tua Tagovailoa and company to cover?
To help bettors wager on this game, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup in NFL Week 14.
Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets +6.5 (-105)
- Dolphins -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets: +225
- Dolphins: -278
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Miami enters this game with a 4-4 record in the eight games that Tagovailoa has started (4-3 when he also finishes the game). Neither of these teams have been great to bet on, as Miami is 5-7 against the spread and the Jets are just 3-9 against the spread.
Jets vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he can’t bet on the Jets in this spot in his Road to 272 column – where picks every game, every week:
I simply can't justify a bet on the Jets at this point of the season. As I've written about for multiple weeks now, their defense has gone from a top-five unit to a bottom-five unit since they fired Robert Saleh in Week 5. Their offense hasn't been much better. Aaron Rodgers has been horrific, and Breece Hall has regressed to the point that the Jets get no help from their run game.
Last week a lesson learned to not bet on the Dolphins when they play in cold weather but now they're back home and can't afford to lose another game this season if they want to make the playoffs. Their offense still ranks in the top five in EPA and Success Rate since Tua returned to the lineup and now that they're on their home field, I wouldn't be shocked if this game finished in a blowout in their favor.
Not only are the Jets in absolute tank mode, but they are just 1-4 against the spread on the road this season. The Dolphins, on the other hand, are 3-3 straight up at home and have scored 23 or more points in all but one game since Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion.
They should win this game to keep their playoff chances alive.
Final Score Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.