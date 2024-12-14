Jets vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The New York Jets season is over, but credit to Aaron Rodgers and company for still putting their best foot forward every weekend. They fought against the Dolphins in Week 14, but ultimately fell short, losing in overtime.
One of the best ways to attack their Week 15 game against the Jaguars is in the player prop market. I have three locked in for this game including Aaron Rodgers to go over his passing yards total.
Jets vs. Jaguars Player Prop Bets
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 234.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Tank Bigsby OVER 49.5 Rush Yards (-120) via BetMGM
- Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+155) via FanDuel
Aaron Rodgers OVER 234.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Aaron Rodgers to go OVER his passing yards total is my No. 8 ranked player prop in Week 15:
Aaron Rodgers is having far from the season he envisioned with the jets but if there's one team he can still torch with his aging arm, it's the Jaguars. The Jacksonville secondary ranks dead last in the NFL in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.8 yards per throw.
Fresh off a 339-yard performance against the Dolphins, it's time for Rodgers to turn back the clock and sling the rock that the former MVP he is.
Tank Bigsby OVER 49.5 Rush Yards (-120)
Tank Bigsby has been fantastic this season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season. He's also fresh off a 55-yard game against a much better run defense in the Titans. The Jets' run defense has been a bottom-10 unit in 2024, ranking 23rd in opponent rush EPA.
With Mac Jones at quarterback, I expect the Jaguars to lean on Bigsby and I expect him to hit 50 yards on Sunday.
Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+155)
Even with Davante Adams with the Jets, Garrett Wilson is still getting plenty of targets. He had 10 balls thrown his way in each of their last two games including hauling in seven receptions for 114 yards against the Dolphins last week.
Adams has the shorter odds to score, but I think Wilson has the much better value at +155.
