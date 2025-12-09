Jets vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Jacksonville upset the Colts 36-19 on Sunday for their second straight win by double-digit points. In fact, three of the Jags’ last four wins have been by at least 17 points.
Meanwhile, the Jets came back down to reality with a 34-10 loss in Miami on Sunday.
Can the Jags keep rolling against the Jets?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Jets vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +12.5 (-110)
- Jaguars -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets: +500
- Jaguars: -700
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Everbank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 3-10
- Jaguars record: 9-4
Jets vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Jets are 7-6 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars are 8-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Jets' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The Jets are 4-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jaguars are 5-1 against the spread at home this season.
Jets vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Tyler Baron – questionable
- Kiko Mauigoa – questionable
- Azareye’h Thomas – questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Johnny Mundt – questionable
- Parker Washington – questionable
- Andrew Wingard – questionable
Jets vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch
Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence may never be heralded as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he’s doing just fine in Jacksonville. He’s been managing the game well in recent weeks with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the last two games following a four-game streak with an interception.
He’s still not completing a ton of his passes and is at a 59.5% completion rate on the season, but all the Jaguars need him to do against the Jets is take care of the football once again.
Jets vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
The Jaguars have not had much trouble winning by two scores in recent weeks. Outside of their 27-24 win in Arizona, their four-game winning streak includes victories by 17, 22, and 29 points.
The Jets have also had a few double-digit losses recently. They’re coming off that 34-10 loss to Miami, and lost 23-10 in Baltimore and 27-14 in New England in November.
I wouldn’t take this much higher than -12.5, but that’s where the line is at so I’ll go with Jacksonville at home.
Pick: Jaguars -12.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.