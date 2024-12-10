Jets vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have both been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs but they still need to play the season out.
The game may not have much meaning from a standings point of view, but we can create our own meaning by placing a bet on it. I'm going to do exactly that. Let's break down the odds and everything else you need to know before placing your wager, including my best bet.
Jets vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets -3.5 (-105)
- Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets -175
- Jaguars +145
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jets vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Jets record: 3-10
- Jaguars record: 3-10
Jets vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Jets are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Jets' last eight games
- Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games vs. Jaguars
- Jets are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
- Jaguars are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Jaguars' last nine games
- Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC East opponents
Jets vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB - Questonable
- Breece Hall, RB - Questionable
- Irvin Charles, WR - Questionable
- Morgan Moses, OT - Questionable
- Xavier Newman, G - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - IR
- Gabe Davis, WR - IR
- Cooper Hodges, OT - IR
- Christian Kirk, WR - IR
- Patrick Murtagh, TE - IR
Jets vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers: As crazy as it sounds, Aaron Rodgers needs to use these last four games to convince management that they should bring him back for the 2025 season. He had a solid performance against the Dolphins, but it resulted in nothing as Miami would go on to win in overtime. Rodgers needs to show some of that former-MVP magic.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tank Bigsby: One of the few bright spots for the Jaguars this season has been Tank Bigsby, who has averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season. He ran for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Titans last week and if the Jaguars want to string together a second-straight win, they'd be smart to get him going against the Jets.
Jets vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
The Jets have been horrific at times this season, but the Jaguars are at a completely different level. Over their last three games, the Jaguars have a Net Yards per Play of -1.4, the second worst mark in the league. The Jets are significantly better, coming in at 14th at +0.1 in that same stretch.
Rodgers hasn't looked like himself, but if there's one team that will make him look like the Rodgers of old, it's the Jaguars. The Jaguars rank dead last in the league in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent yards per pass attempt (7.8). He still has enough zip on his arm to beat the Jaguars defense early and often.
It's time to bet the Jets to finally cover a spread.
Pick: Jets -3.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!