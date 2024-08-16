Jets vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Jets and Panthers each grabbed wins in its respective preseason opener, but who will remain unbeaten heading into the final preseason game next week?
The Jets didn’t start Aaron Rodgers, and the Panthers didn’t show off Bryce Young, so it was up to the backups last week, and the expectation is the same for this preseason matchup. What could we take away from the opening game and apply it to this matchup between two teams hoping to break through in 2024?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Jets vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets: +1.5 (-120)
- Panthers: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Jets: -105
- Panthers: -115
Total: 31.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Jets vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL+
- Jets Record: 1-0
- Panthers Record: 1-0
Jets vs. Panthers Preseason Betting Trends
- Each team won and covered in Week 1 preseason action
- Robert Saleh is 8-2 in preseason action, 7-3 against the spread
Jets vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Adrian Martinez: The UFL MVP landed a spot with the Jets in training camp and looked solid in his debut, completing six of 10 passes for 104 yards while rushing for 24 yards on two rushes leading the Jets to victory in the second half.
Carolina Panthers
Jack Plummer: Plummer played a majority of the game against the Patriots and the Louisville product did what was necessary, albeit far from impressive. Plummer passed 21 times, completing 11 of them for 87 yards.
Jets vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
I like the Jets on the road, who showcased a far deeper offense that can string together quality drives throughout the game. Even if the passing game goes dry with Martinez or fellow backup Adnrew Peasley, rookie running back Braelon Allen is more than capable of shouldering the load on the ground after rushing six times for 54 yards.
The Panthers averaged fewer than three yards per play in the win against the Patriots, which can be a concern when we apply it to this matchup. The Jets meanwhile, moved the ball with ease in the win against the Commanders in Week 1, averaging 5.5 yards per play, putting up 20 points.
I’ll back the more complete team to win this game on the road with home field not meaning all that much.
PICK: Jets ML (-105)
