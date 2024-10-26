Jets vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8
The New York Jets desperately need to find their mojo and they have a great chance to do exactly that in Week 8 when they take on the New England Patriots.
One of their two wins this season came against the Patriots in Week 3 when they beat them by a final score of 24-3. A similar outcome this week would be a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, there's no denying the Patriots are going through a rebuild and fans have to be happy with how Drake Maye has looked in his first two starts with no offensive line and limited weapons. With that being said, there have been some signs of locker room issues with head coach Jerod Mayo calling his defense "soft". Will that negatively affect them this week?
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score of this AFC East showdown.
Jets vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets -7.5 (-105)
- Patriots +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets -375
- Patriots +290
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
The line has shifted towards the Jets as the week has gone on. New York opened as a 7-point favorite, but the line has shifted half a point and it now sits at Jets -7.5. That line movement is significant as now it has surpassed the official number of seven.
Jets vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think we're going to see a similar result to what we saw when these two teams played against each other in Week 3:
We can feel safe buying low on the Jets in this spot. They've already beaten up on the Patriots once this season, beating them by a final score of 24-3 and outgaining them 5.7 yards per play to 2.9. The Patriots secondary has been horrific this season, ranking 29th in opponent EPA per dropback, and their inability to pressure the quarterback is going to allow Aaron Rodgers to have a big day.
Drake Maye has looked solid in his first two starts but now he has to play the strongest defense he has faced so far in his rookie campaign. Not only can the Jets create pressure against the Patriots' terrible offensive line, but their secondary is going to throw a lot of things at the rookie that will keep him second-guessing himself. Teams can run the ball on New York, but unfortunately for New England, their running game has been ineffective in 2024.
I'll lay the touchdown on the Jets on the road.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean toward the OVER despite the UNDER hitting in the first meeting. I think we're going to see both offenses improve from their first meeting, especially the Patriots whose offense looks a lot more competent under Drake Maye.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 34, Patriots 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
