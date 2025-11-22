Jets vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Baltimore Ravens have strung together four straight wins since their BYE and are now on the cusp of re-taking the lead in the AFC South. The next step in them doing that would be to get past the New York Jets in Week 12. Thankfully for the Baltimore faithful, the Ravens are set as significant favorites.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this AFC showdown.
Jets vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 34.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Adonai Mitchell OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+145)
Lamar Jackson UNDER 34.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the player prop countdown, I ranked Lamar Jackson going under his rushing yards total is my No. 5 prop bet for Week 12:
Lamar Jackson hasn't quite been the same since returning from injury three weeks ago. In the three games since his return, he has combined for just 60 yards on the ground. He also ran just four times last week against the Browns, which could be a sign that his injury is bothering him more than he's letting on. If that's the case, his rushing yards total of 34.5 is too high for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Adonai Mitchell OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Adonai Mitchell may have only recorded one reception in his Jets debut, but he was targeted six times, which leads me to believe that more receptions and yardage are coming his way sooner rather than later. He'll also be aided by Tyrod Taylor getting the start over Justin Fields, who is the more skilled thrower of the two quarterbacks.
Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+145)
Mark Andrews is a touchdown machine for the Ravens. Not only is he a security blanket for Jackson in the red zone, but he also takes snaps as a rusher for short-yardage situations. All of that adds up to him being a great bet at +145 this weekend to get his seventh touchdown of the season.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $150 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!