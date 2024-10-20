Jets vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 7
The Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will be a fascinating one. Davante Adams will be suiting up for the Jets for the first time since being acquired by them earlier this week and the Steelers will be making a chance at quarterback, giving the starting role to Russell Wilson.
The Jets will need the win tonight to to get back in the mix in the AFC after starting the season with a disappointing 2-4 record. Meanwhile, the Steelers, at 4-2, will be looking to get a win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Jets vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets -2 (-110)
- Steelers +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets -135
- Steelers +114
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-108)
- UNDER 39.5 (-112)
The Jets were 1-point favorites early in the week but with the news of acquiring Adams and Pittsburgh rolling with Wilson in a controversial decision, the line has moved by a point towards the Jets and New York now sits as a 2-point favorite.
The total for the game has increased from 38.0 to 39.5.
Jets vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Jets to win and cover in this prime time matchup:
If you have to give credit to the Steelers for continuously finding ways to win games, but eventually their level of play is going to catch up to them. They're just 20th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.2, well below the Jets who arguably outplayed the Bills on Monday night.
Pittsburgh's offense ranks well in the bottom half in every metric including 25th in yards per play (4.8), and now they have to take on one of the elite defensive units in the NFL in the Jets.
It's time for the Jets to find some momentum this season and I think they can do that against a Steelers team that's been playing above their skill level.
When it comes to the total in this game, I lean toward the UNDER especially now that the line has moved up 1.5 points from the start of the week. The strength of the two teams in this game are their defenses and with Wilson starting for the Steelers, I have even less faith in their offense than I did when it was led by Justin Fields.
I think the Jets win and cover in a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Jets 20, Steelers 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
