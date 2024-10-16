Jets vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The New York Jets square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers for this week’s Sunday Night Football.
The Jets head to Pittsburgh with a new head coach, a new offensive play-caller, and a new superstar receiver in Davante Adams.
The Steelers have yet to choose their starting quarterback for this tilt.
Justin Fields has helped Pittsburgh get off to a strong 4-2 start, but Mike Tomlin suggested on Tuesday that he may give veteran Russell Wilson the call this week.
Both teams have top defenses, while both offenses have sputtered at times.
How are we betting this matchup? Let’s break it down.
Jets vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets -1.5
- Steelers +1.5
Moneyline
- Jets -122
- Steelers +102
Total
- 38
Jets vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday October 20, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 pm EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC
- Steelers Record: 4-2
- Jets Record: 2-4
Jets vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- These teams have met only once in the last three seasons. The Jets won 24-20.
- The Steelers are 1-0 as home underdogs this season
- The Jets are 1-0 as away favorites
- The Jets are also 1-0 with rest disadvantage
- Jets games have gone over twice this year
- Steelers games have also gone over just twice
- The Steelers are 4-2 ATS
- The Jets are 2-4 ATS
Jets vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- S Chuck Clark - out
- WR Davante Adams- probable
- CB DJ Reed- questionable
- CB Michael Carter, II
Steelers Injury Report
- QB Russell Wilson- probable
- C Alex Frazier- doubtful
- LB Alex Highsmith- questionable
- RB Cordarelle Patterson- questionable
Jets vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Jets RB Breece Hall
Last week in his first game under interim HC Jeff Ulbrich and OC Todd Downing, Hall had season highs in snap rate (86%), route rate (76%), carries (18) and rushing yards (113).
With Davante Adams expected to make his debut, I’ll be targeting Hall’s receiving prop if it is low. The Steelers have allowed an average of five catches and 35 receiving yards per game with an 87.5% catch-rate to opposing runners, and Hall has the same number of receptions as Allen Lazard this season (26).
Steelers RB Najee Harris
We don’t yet know who will be under center for the Steelers, but we do know that Harris has a good matchup vs. a Jets defense that has allowed an average of more than 130 all-purpose yards per game to running backs this season, including big games to Tony Pollard, Jordan Mason and Ray Davis. Jaylen Warren has been dealing with a knee injury and has been inefficient in his last two outings, while Cordarelle Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury. Harris should lead this backfield once again on Sunday night.
Jets vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
All eyes will be on the Jets and the connection between Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night.
The Jets offense looked friskier Monday night vs. a tough Bills defense, and they should be able to find some success vs. the Steelers Sunday.
On paper, these two teams are closely matched.
The Jets are averaging 4.9 yards per play offensively while the Steelers are averaging 4.8.
The Steelers are allowing opponents 5.0 yards per play, while the Jets are allowing just 4.6.
Whether it is Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, the Jets defense should be able to keep the score low vs. a Steelers team that has averaged just 20.7 points per game this season.
The Steelers will do their best to stop Davante Adams, but with all the options available to Rodgers, I’ll bet the Jets will be able to come out on top. Rodgers and company need to make a statement in Prime Time.
Pick: Jets ML -122
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.