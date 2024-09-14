Jets vs. Titans Player Props for NFL Week 2 (Trust Tony Pollard, Garrett Wilson)
Aaron Rodgers is eyeing his first win with the New York Jets on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and second-year quarterback Will Levis.
New York is favored in this game, but the prop market may be the best place to attack this matchup, especially when it comes to New York’s receivers.
On the Titans’ side, I’d expect them to lean on their running game for multiple reasons. First off, New York gave up 180 yards on the ground to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, and secondly, the Titans don’t want another Will Levis ill-advised throw to cost them a game.
Here’s how I’m betting this matchup on Sunday.
Best NFL Player Props for Jets vs. Titans
- Tony Pollard OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Garrett Wilson OVER 5.5 Receptions (-160)
- Allen Lazard Anytime TD Scorer (+370)
Tony Pollard OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Titans running back Tony Pollard had a big game against the Chicago Bears, rushing 16 times for 82 yards and a score.
I think he could be in line for another strong showing against a Jets run defense that was gashed by San Francisco, allowing Jordan Mason to rush for 147 yards on 28 carries.
While Pollard may not get 28 looks, he also won’t need that to clear 50.5 yards. As long as the Titans keep him in the No. 1 role, Pollard is a solid bet to clear this prop after a strong Week 1.
Garrett Wilson OVER 5.5 Receptions (-160)
Well, it’s no surprise that Garrett Wilson was Rodgers’ favorite target in Week 1, receiving 11 targets and making six catches for 60 yards in the loss to San Francisco.
A former first-round pick, Wilson should receive double-digit targets in just about every game for the Jets, and he was able to pick up six or more catches in eight of his 17 games in 2023 despite horrible quarterback play.
As long a Rodgers is under center, Wilson is worth a bet in this prop – at this number – every week.
Allen Lazard Anytime TD Scorer (+370)
After scoring twice in Week 1, it may be unlikely that Allen Lazard finds the end zone again in Week 2.
But, he did see a ton of action in Week 1.
Lazard was targeted nine times – behind only Wilson for the Jets – reeling in six passes for 89 yards. Lazard has a ton of chemistry with Rodgers from their time in Green Bay, and he and Wilson were the clear-cut top options in the passing game with only Breece Hall (six targets) receiving more than two targets in the game.
A deep threat on the outside, Lazard may be undervalued at nearly 4/1 odds to find the end zone in Week 2.
