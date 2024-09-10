Jets vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The New York Jets' 2024 season debut didn't go as planned, losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. They look to get back on track in Week 2 when they hit the road again, this time to take on the Titans in Tennessee.
Aaron Rodgers' had a subpar performance in his first full start since 2022, completing 13-of-21 passes for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Can he bounce back against a Titans defense that held Caleb Williams in check in Week 1?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll give you my best bet.
Jets vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets -3.5 (-110)
- Titans +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets -176
- Titans +148
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Jets vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 0-1
- Titans record: 0-1
Jets vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Jets are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- Jets are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Titans
- Jets are 2-17 straight up in their last 19 games played in September
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Titans' last five games
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Titans' last 20 home games
- Titans are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
Jets vs. Titans Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Otie Reese IV, LB - Questionable
- Jamal Adams, S - Questionable
- Dillon Radunz, OT - Questionable
Jets vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Garrett Wilson: The Jets' top receiver looked fantastic at times in Week 1 against the 49ers, hauling in six-of-11 targets for 60 yards. If he and Rodgers continue to build on their connection, it could be a dangerous duo as the season progresses.
Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard: The Titans' running back was one of the long bright spots of the Titans' offense in Week 1, racking up 82 yards on 16 carries for 5.1 yards per rush while adding on a rushing touchdown. Will Levis isn't going to lead this team to victories so they're better off leaning on Pollard and their running game.
Jets vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
I feel most comfortable betting on the UNDER in this AFC showdown. I broke it down in this week's episode of "Road to 272 Bets":
Despite losing the bet on the Titans last week, my belief that their defense was going to be good this season was supported by their Week 1 performance. The Titans kept the Bears' offense to 2.8 yards per play, the fewest in the NFL in the opening week. Meanwhile, Will Levis proved their offense is still going to be tough to watch in 2024.
A similar notion could be said about the Jets. We know their defense is going to be great, but their offense didn't do enough against the 49ers on Monday night to make me think Aaron Rodgers is going to turn this team into an elite offensive unit.
Both team's defenses are better than their offenses in this one. I'll take the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
