Jets vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Sam Darnold Has Tough Test in New York Defense)
The first London game of the 2024 NFL season will take place this weekend when Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets take on Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.
With it being a 9:30 am kickoff, be sure to get your bets locked in before going to bed on Saturday night. If you want to get in a few player props, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my three favorite player props for this London showdown. Let's dive into it.
Jets vs. Vikings Player Props
- Sam Darnold UNDER 218.5 pass yards via Caesars Sportsbook
- Breece Hall UNDER 51.5 rush yards via BetMGM Sportsbook
Sam Darnold UNDER 218.5 pass yards
Sam Darnold to go UNDER his passing yards total is my No. 5 ranked prop in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:
To continue the theme of buying low and selling high on players, I'm going to bet against Sam Darnold, who has been ultra-impressive to start the 2024 campaign. This week, he has to face arguably the best secondary in the NFL. The Jets allow only 128.0 passing yards per game along with 4.7 yards per pass attempt, both are inside the top two in the league,
Darnold is going to struggle for the first time this season when the Vikings take on the Jets in London.
Breece Hall UNDER 51.5 rush yards
Breece Hall played only 69% of snaps and carried the ball only 10 times for four yards last week against the Denver Broncos, which is a bad sign for his rushing numbers moving forward. He's still going to be involved in the passing game, but Braelon Allen may start to take over the bulk of carries. He rushed eight times for 34 yards last week.
Things won't get easier for Hall in Week 5. When he does get carries, he will have to face a Vikings defense that's third in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.8 yards per rush. I don't think he reaches 50 yards on the ground this week.
