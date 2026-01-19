Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler missed the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday for personal reason, but he's expected to be back in the lineup on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Butler is not listed on the team's injury report for Monday's game, setting up a revenge matchup against his former team.

De’Anthony Melton is out for the Warriors tomorrow night against the Heat on the front side of a back-to-back. They face the Raptors on Tuesday night. Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report after missing Saturday night for personal reasons. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2026

Butler was traded from Miami to Golden State last season after a drama-filled few months that resulted in multiple suspensions by the Heat organization. Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals multiple times during his time in Miami, but he never was able to get the team over the hump.

Now, he's with a Golden State team that is surging at the moment, winning three games in a row and seven of its last 10 to pull within two games of the No. 6 seed in the West.

With Butler expected to play on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Warriors are 6.5-point home favorites on Monday night.

This season, Butler has appeared in 37 games for Golden State and is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He's become the second-most important player (behind Stephen Curry) on this Golden State team, and he should have a major role on Monday night.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Butler against his former team.

Best Jimmy Butler Prop Bet vs. Heat

Jimmy Butler OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (-182)

This season, Butler is shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc on 2.3 attempts per game, but he's made at least one shot from deep in 20 of his 37 games.

This month, Butler has made a 3-pointer in six of his seven appearances, attempting at least two shots from beyond the arc in six of those games as well.

While this isn't a typical area to target Butler, I do think this is a good matchup against a Miami team that is 21st in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game. The Heat play at a fast pace, so there should be a ton of possessions on both sides in this matchup.

Butlers' familiarity with the Heat may also help him in this game, as Miami is likely willing to give the star forward more jumpers since he's not known to be a volume 3-point shooter.

