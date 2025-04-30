Is Jimmy Butler Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)
Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup in Game 4 after missing most of Game 2 and all of Game 3 with a pelvic contusion.
Butler went down with the injury after getting undercut on a rebound by Amen Thompson, who lost his footing after taking a short shot in the paint. However, the six-time All-Star appears to be good to go for Game 5 on Wednesday night, as the Warriors have listed him as probable for the matchup.
This is a great sign for Golden State, as it went 23-7 with Butler in the lineup in the regular season and is 4-1 in postseason play (including a play-in tournament win). Oddsmakers have set the Warriors as underdogs on the road in Game 5, but Golden State already has one win in this series in Houston.
With Butler expected to play, here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market on Wednesday night.
Best Jimmy Butler Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Rockets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Butler is wildly undervalued in this market on Wednesday night.
The six-time All-Star had 25 points in Game 1 and followed that up with a 27-point game in Game 4 after returning from a pelvic contusion. Butler took 19 shots in Game 1, and he had another high usage game in Game 4, attempting 12 field goals and 12 free throws in the Golden State win.
The Warriors have to play Butler and Steph Curry heavy minutes to keep their offense afloat, and Butler has answered the call going back to the end of the regular season.
In each of the last six games that Butler has completed, he’s scored 24 or more points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.