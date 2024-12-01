Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Falcons)
Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins suffered a knee injury in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s been ruled out for Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Chargers ended up putting Dobbins on injured reserve on Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next four games.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Dobbins’ injury would cause him to miss some time.
With Dobbins out, the Chargers will likely lean on veteran running back Gus Edwards and youngster Kimani Vidal to pick up the slack in the backfield.
Edwards found the end zone in Week 12 after Dobbins went down, but he hasn’t been super effective in the 2024 season.
Here’s a breakdown of the best props for Edwards in a lead role this week.
Best Gus Edwards Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Falcons
- Rushing Yards: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -105
Last week, Edwards carried the ball nine times for 11 yards, but he did find the end zone in the Chargers’ loss to Baltimore.
Now, the veteran running back should have a featured role in the offense in Week 13 with Dobbins out.
Edwards has 47 or more rushing yards in two games this season, but he’s averaging just 3.27 yards per carry – so it may be tough to trust him in a yardage prop against an Atlanta team that allows just 4.4 yards per carry.
I’d rather take Edwards to score, as he’s always been a solid goal-line back dating back to his time with the Ravens. This season, Gus has scored once in seven games.
