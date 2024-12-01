Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Falcons)

#Chargers OC Greg Roman on Kimani Vidal:



“We fully expect Kimani to step in if J.K. [Dobbins] can’t go, which doesn’t look like he will this week. He’s been in there before. Might get a little bit bigger workload, we’ll see. We have full confidence in him and where he’s at. It’s… pic.twitter.com/m1MaFZTXN5