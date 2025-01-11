Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Texans)
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins returned to action in Week 17 after missing time with a knee injury, but he is listed as questionable with an ankle issue ahead of the Chargers’ playoff matchup with the Houston Texans.
Dobbins played in Week 18, carrying the ball 18 times for 63 yards while reeling in three passes for an additional 12 yards. He played 65 percent of the snaps for Los Angeles in the game.
Overall this season, Dobbins has 905 rushing yards and in scores in 13 games, becoming the clear No. 1 option in a backfield that features him and bruiser Gus Edwards.
If Dobbins is able to play on Saturday, he has a tough matchup against a Houston defense that ranks 10th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.3) and ninth in EPA/Rush this season.
Here’s a look at Dobbins’ props in the betting market, and how bettors should wager on him in this matchup – if he plays.
Best J.K. Dobbins Prop Bet for Wild Card Round vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +150/Under -185)
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (Over -110/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +120
Based on these prop lines, it appears that oddsmakers believe that Dobbins will be able to suit up in this playoff matchup.
The veteran running back has cleared 61.5 rushing yards in six games this season, including both of his matchups since returning from injured reserve.
While I don’t mind playing Dobbins’ rushing yards, I think there is more value in his touchdown prop.
Houston has given up 11 rushing scores this season, and Dobbins has found the end zone in over half his games in 2024. Since his volume could be limited due to his ankle injury and Edwards’ being off the injury report, I’ll wager on Dobbins to be used in the red zone on Saturday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
