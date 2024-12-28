Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Patriots)
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.
Dobbins has been on injured reserve with a knee injury, but it appears he has a chance to be activated this week. Meanwhile, the Chargers have ruled out backup running back Gus Edwards due to an ankle injury.
That leaves Kimani Vidal as one of the few healthy backs for the Chargers at this point in the 2024 season.
According to SI's Albert Breer, Dobbins is expected to play on Saturday.
If Dobbins is able to return, he’d provide a major boost to a Chargers offense that needs a proven running game to help out quarterback Justin Herbert.
Before going down with the injury earlier this season, Dobbins had appeared in 11 games, carrying the ball 158 times for 766 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns.
He has a favorable matchup with a Patriots defense in Week 17 that is allowing 4.5 yards per carry this season.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite Dobbins prop – if he suits up – in Week 17.
Best J.K. Dobbins Prop Bet for NFL Week 17
J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (+100)
While it’s possible that the Chargers may try to ease Dobbins back into action, they don’t have much of a choice but to give him the ball – if he’s active – with Edwards already ruled out.
Dobbins has scored in six of his 11 games this season, and now he faces a defense that has given up 14 rushing scores in the 2024 campaign.
Dobbins should have a clear path to goal-line work now that Edwards is out, and I’d lean with him playing in this matchup since the Chargers don’t have much more depth at running back.
Dobbins’ official status should be released by the Chargers on Saturday morning before kickoff against New England.
