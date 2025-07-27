Joe Burrow is Best Bet to Win NFL MVP in 2025
One of the most popular markets to bet on when it comes to the NFL is who will win the Most Valuable Player award.
The MVP has largely turned into a "Best QB" award, and last year proved that making the playoffs is also a big factor for voters. Joe Burrow led the NFL in virtually every passing statistic imaginable, but he finished fourth in MVP voting largely due to the Cincinnati Bengals missing out on the postseason. If you remember, there was plenty of talk in the final weeks of the season about whether or not he'd be named MVP if he could drag the Bengals to the playoffs.
Unfortunately, a Week 18 win by the Denver Broncos mathematically eliminated the Bengals, and they ended up watching the postseason from their couches.
With a fresh season ahead of us in 2025, Burrow is the name that sticks out to me in the betting odds to be named NFL MVP.
Joe Burrow NFL MVP Odds
We know that there is such a thing as voter fatigue when it comes to deciding who will win MVP across North American professional sports leagues, and last year could've been an example of that with Josh Allen winning the award over two-time winner, Lamar Jackson.
If that's the case, then Joe Burrow may have a leg up on his competition this season. With Allen winning one last year, Burrow is now the only quarterback of the "big four", the other being Allen, Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, who has yet to win MVP in his career.
The Bengals managed to retain Tee Higgins this offseason, meaning Burrow will have all his top weapons to throw to again in 2025. He led the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,918, almost 300 more yards than the next closest quarterback (Jared Goff, 4,629). He also recorded 43 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL, while giving up just nine interceptions.
If he's able to repeat those numbers in 2025 while also securing a playoff spot, and maybe even the AFC North crown, it's going to be hard to deny him the MVP award. At +650, he's my best bet to do exactly that.
