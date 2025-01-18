Is Joe Mixon Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Chiefs)
Houston Texans veteran running back Joe Mixon played a major role in the team’s wild card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’s popped up on the injury report for Saturday’s divisional round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mixon is listed as questionable with an ankle injury on Saturday after he was not available for the media portion of practice on Thursday.
On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mixon has a "real shot" to play on Saturday despite being downgraded during the week.
That would be huge for Houston, as Mixon has been by far the team’s most effective running back this season and ran for over 100 yards and a score in the wild card round win over the Chargers.
In the 2024 regular season, Mixon carried the ball 245 times across 14 games, finishing with 1,016 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns. If he’s able to go on Saturday afternoon, he should be in line for yet another big workload.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for Mixon against this tough Kansas City defense.
Best Joe Mixon Prop Bet for Divisional Round vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Joe Mixon OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Mixon played a huge role for Houston in the wild card round, carrying the ball 25 times for 106 yards to secure the win over the Chargers.
Now, he faces a stout Chiefs run defense that is allowing just 4.1 yards per carry on the season. Still, I think Mixon is undervalued at this number.
The veteran running back had 57 yards on just 14 carries against the Chiefs earlier this season, and he’s cleared 59.5 rushing yards in eight games in 2024, going over 100 yards in every one of those matchups.
If Houston leans on Mixon for 20-plus carries again, he should get past this number.
