Is Joe Mixon Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Chiefs)
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was limited in practice ahead of the team’s Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is expected to play.
Mixon said that he would play earlier in the week, and he’s officially not listed on Houston’s final injury report.
This is great news for the Texans, as they are 7-4 in the 11 games that Mixon has appeared in this season. The veteran running back has 217 carries for 910 yards (4.17 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns. In addition to that, he has 32 catches on 47 targets for an additional 277 yards and a score.
Last week, Mixon played 64 percent of the Texans’ offensive snaps, rushing for just 23 yards on 12 carries. He’ll have another tough matchup on Sunday, as Kansas City is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry this season – the second-best mark in the NFL.
Here’s how I’d wager on Mixon in the prop market this week.
Best Joe Mixon Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 59.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 22.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rush + Rec Yards: 85.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -110
Even though he’s ready to play this week, I’m fading Mixon against this Chiefs defense for a few reasons.
First off, Kansas City has allowed the second-fewest yards per carry, the fewest receiving yards to running backs and the fifth-fewest receptions to running backs this season.
As involved as Mixon is in this offense, I expect him to have a hard time getting going against the Chiefs.
That being said, he’s cleared his receiving yards prop (22.5 yards) seven times and his rushing yards prop (59.5 yards) seven times – going over 100 yards in each of those instances.
I think this is a spot to fade his combined prop (85.5 rushing and receiving yards) since the Chiefs are great against the run and at stopping running backs as pass catchers. Mixon may end up clearing one of these numbers, but I don’t see him getting up towards 90 total yards against one of the best units in the NFL.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.