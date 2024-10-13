Is Joe Mixon Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Patriots)
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Mixon, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, has missed the Texans last three games with the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2.
The Texans brought Mixon in this past offseason in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he immediately made an impact in Week 1, rushing for over 150 yards on 30 carries. However, he was injured in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, and Houston has used a committee of Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale in his place.
With Mixon expected to return against the Patriots, how will he fare?
Oddsmakers have projected the star running back’s stat lines with some of his prop numbers for Week 6.
Joe Mixon Prop Bets for Week 6 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 50.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 13.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +125
Because of his ankle injury, Mixon only played 47 percent of the Texans’ snaps in Week 2 against Chicago, carrying the ball nine times for 25 yards while reeling in three of his five targets for 25 yards.
He’s seen eight targets in two games, making six catches for 44 yards overall. I don’t mind looking to Mixon in a receptions or receiving yards prop, especially since the Texans are down their No. 1 receiver Nico Collins in Week 6.
Mixon may not see his normal workload though, as his rushing yards prop is significantly lower than I’d expect if he was in line for a Week 1 workload.
In that game, Mixon ran for 159 yards on 30 carries, and if he received 30 carries again, oddsmakers would likely expect him to clear 50.5 yards. This could be a sign that the Texans may ease their star running back back into action.
The Patriots have also been stingy against the run, allowing just 4.2 yards per carry on the season.
If you’re betting on Mixon, his receiving numbers may be the best target in Week 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.