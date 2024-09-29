Is Joe Mixon Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Texans)
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is considered a game-time decision for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
According to Rapoport, it’ll be an “uphill climb” for the veteran running back to suit up in this matchup for Houston.
Last week, with Mixon and Dameon Pierce out, Cam Akers was Houston’s lead back, carrying the ball nine times for 21 yards. He caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from CJ Stroud as well.
As of this writing, oddsmakers have not released rushing yards props for any Houston running back since Mixon is truly up in the air.
Mixon had a huge Week 1, rushing for 159 yards and a score on 30 carries, but he was injured in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, finishing that game with nine carries for 25 yards and three catches for an additional 25 yards.
If bettors are looking to the prop market in this game, I’d bet on receiving props – or Stroud as a passer – against Jacksonville.
The Jaguars have allowed the fifth most passing yards in the NFL this season, and Houston may lean on the passing game regardless with Mixon at less than 100 percent.
If Mixon does play, he’s a risky player to bet on if he ends up re-aggravating the injury on Sunday.
