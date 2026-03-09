Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Cavs)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has missed the last four games with a strained oblique, and he's set to be sidelined for at least another week.

Embiid has been ruled out until at least March 13 by the Sixers, meaning he'll miss tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Status alert: Joel Embiid (oblique) to miss at least 1 more week. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 6, 2026

The Sixers are just 13-17 when Embiid doesn't play this season, but they are 21-12 when he's in the lineup. By the time Embiid is re-evaluated in a week, the Sixers will have played as many games without him (33) as with him this season.

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers are down Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Paul George (suspension) for Monday's game in Cleveland. As a result, the Sixers are double-digit road underdogs in the odds at DraftKings.

Embiid has played in just two games since Feb. 9, and the Sixers are starting to slip in the standings as a result. Philly has won just four of its last six games and is now the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. It is one game back of the No. 6-seeded Orlando Magic, but it's also just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 9-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

With Embiid out, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the 76ers on Monday night.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Cavs

VJ Edgecombe 18+ Points (-130)

The Philadelphia 76ers are down Maxey, Embiid and George in this matchup, while rookie VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable.

However, if Edgecombe is able to play, he’s a must-bet in the prop market against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edgecombe has missed back-to-back games with a lumbar contusion, but he’s averaging 24.0 points per game when Maxey is out of the lineup (two games), taking 21 shots in the last game he played without the star guard.

Overall, Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. Edgecombe is taking 13.3 shots per game this season, but he’ll likely see closer to 20 shots in a game where Embiid and Maxey are both out. The rookie’s status is up in the air, but he’s one of my favorite prop targets if he’s able to play.

