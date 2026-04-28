Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 5)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid returned from a lengthy absence due to an appendectomy in Game 4 of the first round against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid was noticeably rusty, shooting just 9-for-21 from the field and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in a blowout loss that stuck Philly in a 3-1 hole ahead of Tuesday's Game 5. Embiid is expected to play again in Game 5, as the 76ers have listed him as probable on their latest injury report.

Joel Embiid (appendectomy recovery) listed probable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 27, 2026

Embiid played over 34 minutes in Game 4, so the Sixers inserted him into a major role despite the fact that he hadn't played in game since April 6. Philly had been using Adem Bona and Andre Drummond at center in the first few games of this series, winning Game 2 in Boston before losing Game 3 at home.

Now, the Sixers have to win three games in a row if they want to advance to the second round.

Even with Embiid expected to play, oddsmakers aren't buying the Sixers in Tuesday's Game 5. Boston is an 11.5-point favorite at home in the latest odds at DraftKings, and it's set at -10000 to win the series.

Boston has dominated the 76ers in the playoffs during Embiid's career, going 13-3 straight up in the 16 playoff games that the former league MVP has appeared in. So, even though Embiid gives Philly another elite option on offense, it hasn't translated into wins in the postseason.

Embiid finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Game 4, but the Sixers were minus-25 in his 34 minutes. He'll aim to turn that around and keep Philly's season alive on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .