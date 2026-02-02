Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Clippers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was a consistent presence in the team's lineup in January, missing just three games (all three were a part of a back-to-back), and he's listed as probable for the team's first game in February on Monday night.

Embiid is officially listed with "right ankle injury management."

Embiid missed most of the team's games in November, but he's returned to a pretty regular schedule in recent weeks, only missing either the front end of the back end of a back-to-back. Overall, the former league MVP has appeared in 28 games and is averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The 76ers are 2.5-point road underdogs on Monday night against a Clippers team that has been on fire as of late, moving into the play-in conversation in the Western Conference after a slow start to the season.

L.A. beat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, and it may be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

Could that pave the way for a big game for Embiid and the 76ers?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star big man on Feb. 2.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Clippers

Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points (-118)

Embiid has scored 77 points over his last two games, and he's returning to his elite form as of late. In 14 games in January, the former league MVP averaged 29.7 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Both of those percentages are up from where Embiid has been for the season (49.0 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from 3), and he's taking nearly 20 shots per game (19.1) since Jan. 1.

That gives him a really solid floor against this Clippers team that ranks 20th in the NBA in defensive rating despite ranking in the top 10 in the league in opponent points per game.

Embiid has 29 or more points in seven consecutive games, and he's played at least 30 minutes in all but four of his games dating back to Dec. 1. If he continues to handle this major workload for Philly, this line is a steal for Embiid on Monday night.

