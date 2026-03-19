Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Kings)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has not played since Feb. 26 due to a right oblique strain, but it appears he's getting closer to a return to the lineup.

Embiid has been upgraded to doubtful ahead of Thursday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. While it's extremely unlikely that the former league MVP will play, this is a step in the right direction for him to return before the end of the regular season.

The Sixers certainly need Embiid back in the lineup, as they've fallen to the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with him sidelined. Philly has also been without Tyrese Maxey as of late, putting it in a tough spot to stay afloat with Miami, Orlando and Atlanta all getting hot in the month of March.

This season, Embiid has appeared in just 33 games, averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3. The Sixers are 21-12 when the superstar is in the lineup, but they are four games under .500 (16-20) when he sits.

On Thursday, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Sixers as 2.5-point road favorites against a Kings team that is one of the worst in the NBA this season. Philly is just 4-6 in its last 10 games, and it's in danger of falling even further in the Eastern Conference standings. Entering Thursday, the Sixers are just two games up on the No. 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets.

Embiid's next chance to play will come on Saturday, March 21 when the Sixers take on the Utah Jazz.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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