Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Knicks Game 2)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has dealt with a bunch of injuries this postseason, and he's on the injury report with a new ailment ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Embiid is officially listed as probable -- a sign he will play -- with a right ankle sprain. The former league MVP missed the start of the playoffs due to an appendectomy, and he was listed on the injury report with a hip issue in Game 1.

So, the Sixers clearly have plenty of ways to keep Embiid on the injury report, even though the star center has played in the last five games. Philly is 3-2 in the playoffs when Embiid plays and it put together a 24-14 record in the regular season with him in the lineup. Philly was two games under .500 when Embiid was out in the regular season.

Oddsmakers have improved the Sixers' odds in Game 2, setting them as 6.5-point underdogs even though they closed as 7.5-point dogs in Game 1 at DraftKings. Philly was blown out badly in that game, but it seems the betting market believes Embiid and company have a chance to even the series on Wednesday night.

Here's a look at how to bet on Embiid in Game 2, where he should play a much bigger role with Philly aiming to even the series.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Knicks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joel Embiid OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)

Embiid was limited to just one assist in 24:32 in Game 1, but he had recorded six, eight, eight and six dimes in his first four appearances in the playoffs.

The Knicks are better equipped to guard Embiid one-on-one than the Boston Celtics were, but the Sixers' offense is humming when the star center is getting his teammates involved. New York got into foul trouble in Game 1 -- though it didn't matter -- trying to contain Embiid on the low block.

In the playoffs, Embiid is averaging nearly nine potential assists per game, and a lot of his passes in the Boston series ended up with wide open looks for the Sixers from the outside. I think he's worth a shot at this line, even though he didn't thrive against New York's defense in Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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