Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Nets)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (knee injury management) has been ruled out once again on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Embiid has not played for the 76ers since Nov. 8, and he was listed as questionable before the team's game on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic before he was ruled out.
As has been the case with Embiid in recent seasons, his status seems to be in question for every game. Still, the 76ers are favored on the road in this matchup against Brooklyn, which has one of the worst records in the NBA.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Philadelphia with Embiid sitting out on Friday night.
Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Nets With Joel Embiid Out
Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
This season, Tyrese Maxey is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range on 9.6 attempts per game, averaging nearly four made 3s per contest.
He's finished with four or more made 3-pointers in 11 of his 17 games, and he should be in line for a huge role in the Philadelphia offense on Friday with Embiid out. Maxey has easily been the 76ers' best player this season, and he's averaging a whopping 32.2 points per game.
This is a perfect matchup for the star guard, as the Nets ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. While Maxey knocked down just one 3 against a tough Orlando defense on Tuesday, he shot 4-for-9 from 3 in his lone matchup with Brooklyn this season.
I love Maxey at this number on Friday night.
