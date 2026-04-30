Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6)

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid returned from an appendectomy in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs, scoring 26 points on 21 shots in a Sixers loss.

The former league MVP turned things around in Game 5, scoring 33 points and dishing out eight dimes in nearly 39 minutes of action to help Philly force a Game 6 at home. Now, the Sixers have listed Embiid as probable for this matchup, a sign that he will play a big role again on Thursday night.

The Sixers are still set as road underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings, as Boston is favored by 5.5 points and Philly is +190 to get the win and force Game 7.

Embiid was the driving force in Philly's second-half turnaround in Game 5, and he's been extremely important to the team's success this season. In the 38 regular-season games that Embiid played in, the Sixers were 24-14. They were just 21-23 in the 44 games that he missed.

I'm eyeng the star center in the prop market on Thursday, especially after he took over the second half of Game 5.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet for Game 6 vs. Celtics

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points (-109)

Embiid looked fully back in Game 5 against the Celtics, and he really turned things in the second half of that matchup when he stopped settling for 3-pointers.

Embiid finished with 33 points in Game 5, shooting 12-for-18 from 2-point range in nearly 39 minutes of action. He’s now taken 21 and 23 shots in his first two games back, and the former league MVP is clearly the focal point of the Philly offense.

Boston does not have an answer in the frontcourt for Embiid when he focuses on getting to the rim or his patented mid-range jumper, and I’d expect another heavy workload for him in Game 6.

Even in a rough Game 4, Embiid finished with 26 points. I think he’s a steal at this number in a win-or-go-home matchup on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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