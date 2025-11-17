Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid practiced on Sunday, but he will not play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Sixers have ruled Embiid out for injury management, making this the fourth game in a row that the former MVP will sit out. Embiid last played on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Raptors.
This season, Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3. After scoring just four points in the Sixers' season opener, Embiid has scored 20 or more points in every game he's appeared in since.
He also had a season-high 29 in his last game againt Toronto. Even though the Sixers don't play on Tuesday, Embiid is not good enough to go in the eyes of Philly's training staff.
The star center will have a chance to play on Wednesday against the Raptors, which is the front end of a back-to-back (Philly plays Milwaukee on Thursday).
Here's a look at my favorite 76ers prop with Embiid sidelined for this matchup.
Best 76ers Prop Bet for Tuesday vs. Clippers
Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-109)
This season, Maxey has averaged 30.2 points, 7.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in six games without Embiid, and he's taking 24.2 shots per game in those contests. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see Maxey have a big game at home against a Clippers team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Los Angeles is just 25th in the NBA in defensive rating, and it's coming off a close loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.
Maxey enters this game averaging 32.0 points per game, and he's cleared 30.5 points in seven of his 12 appearances in the 2025-26 season. I think he's a must bet with Embiid out, even though Paul George (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for this matchup.
