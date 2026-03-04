Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is dealing with a strained oblique and is set to miss his third game in a row on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.

Philadelphia has lost to Boston and San Antonio without Embiid, scoring just 91 points in a 40-point loss to the Spurs on Tuesday night. The Sixers ruled Embiid out for at least three games, meaning his next chance to play will come on Saturday, March 7 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid to miss at least 3 games with strained oblique. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 28, 2026

This season, Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3. The former league MVP has appeared in 33 games, leading the 76ers to a 21-12 record in those matchups.

However, Philly is now just 12-16 in the games that Embiid has missed, and it's just a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philly has struggled at home all season long, going 16-16, yet it is heavily favored at home against Utah tonight.

The Jazz are tanking at this point in the 2025-26 season, and they enter Wednesday's game on a six-game losing streak. So, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the 76ers as 9.5-point favorites even though they were blown out by a title contender in the Spurs on Tuesday.

Embiid's injury is certainly something to monitor for Philly, as the star center missed time out of the All-Star break with shin and knee injuries. He returned to play in two games before going out of the lineup once again with this oblique strain.

The Sixers' playoff ceiling rests on Embiid's shoulders, so it's possible the team continues to play the long game with him down the stretch of the regular season. Philly plays Atlanta on Saturday and will then take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 9. It's possible Embiid could return for one of those games given his initial recovery timeline.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.