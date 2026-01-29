Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (left knee) is listed as probable on the team's injury report for Thursday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

That's a positive sign for Philadelphia, as the star big man has played in 12 games this month and had a strong showing on Tuesday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Unless he's downgraded during the day, Embiid is on track to suit up once again on Thursday.

Joel Embiid (injury management) listed probable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 28, 2026

After missing a lot of time early in the season, Embiid has only missed three games this month and has pushed his season averages to 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. His 3-point shot has not come along (27.9 percent) this season, but he's still dominating as a scorer this month, posting five games with 30 or more points.

With Embiid set to play on Thursday, the 76ers are double-digit favorites at home against a Kings team that is just 3-20 on the road this season and has dropped six games in a row.

Here's a breakdown of my favorite player prop for Embiid as he looks to keep up his strong play this month.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Kings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joel Embiid OVER 29.5 Points (-108)

This season, Embiid is averaging 25.2 points per game, but that number is soaring in the month of January.

In 12 appearances, Embiid is averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. The star center has scored 30 or more points in four of his last five games, and he has an extremely favorable matchup with the Kings on Thursday night.

Sacramento ranks 28th in the. NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent points in the paint per game this seaosn. The Kings are allowing over 55 points per game in the paint, which should help Embiid get some easy baskets tonight.

The Sixers star is taking 18.3 shots per game this month and is looking more and more like his All-NBA self. I don't mind betting on him to put up another 30-point game against one of the worst defenses in the league.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.