Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid missed the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and his status is up in the air for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.

Officially, Embiid is listed as questionable as he has dealt with knee and ankle injuries this season. This is Philly's final game before the All-Star break, so Embiid will get a long rest if he's able to suit up on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid (injury management) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 10, 2026

Wednesday's game is the fourth meeting between the Knicks and 76ers this season, and Philly has taken two of the first three matchups. Embiid has played in two of the games, dropping 26 points back on Jan. 3 and 38 points in a loss on Jan. 24.

The Sixers big man has appeared in 31 games this season, averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. He has only missed five games since Jan. 1, and four of those were either the front of back end of a back-to-back.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Embiid if he's able to suit up on Wednesday night.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Knicks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joel Embiid OVER 27.5 Points (-123)

Embiid torched the Knicks for 38 points on 13-of-21 shooting in their last meeting, and now he gets this New York team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing in overtime to Indiana on Tuesday.

That sets up well for the Sixers star, who has scored 28 or more points in nine of his last 10 appearances. Since Jan. 1, Embiid is averaging 29.9 points per game (across 17 games) while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3.

As his efficiency starts to go up, Embiid is a must bet in any scoring prop.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.