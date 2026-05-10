Is Joel Embiid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. 76ers Game 4)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid missed Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with ankle and hip injuries, but he returned to action in Game 3 on Friday night. The Sixers lost that matchup to fall into a 3-0 series hole against the New York Knicks, making Game 4 on Sunday a win-or-go-home matchup.

Embiid is listed as probable for Sunday's game, a sign that he will play with Philly's season on the line. DraftKings Sportsbook has moved the Sixers to 1.5-point home underdogs in this game after they lost by double digits with Embiid in action in Game 3.

The Sixers came back from a 3-1 series deficit against Boston in the first round, but they have not had an answer for the Knicks so far in this series. Embiid has also struggled, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting just 35.7 percent from the field in two games in this series.

Even with Embiid probable, oddsmakers have flipped the Knicks from underdogs in Game 3 to favorites in Game 4, setting them as slight favorites to complete the sweep. With Embiid out in Game 2, New York was a double-digit favorite at home.

The Sixers were 24-14 in the regular season when Embiid was in the lineup, but they are now 3-3 when he plays in the playoffs, including an 0-2 mark against New York.

I'm eyeing a player prop for Philly in this game, targeting Paul George even with Embiid listed as probable.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Knicks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paul George OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

George had a rough finish to Game 3 after scoring 15 first quarter points, failing to make a shot the rest of the game.

Despite that, he was still 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, and the 76ers star has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight straight playoff games.

This postseason, George is 34-for-67 from deep (50.7 percent), and he had a solid regular season, shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks struggled to defend the 3 in the regular season, ranking 21st in opponent 3s per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage. So, this is a solid matchup for George, especially if Anunoby sits.

I’ll trust him to keep his 3-point streak going in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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